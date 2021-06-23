QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy woman says she feeling lucky after she got a winning lottery ticket worth several hundred dollars. She says it all came from a chance encounter that woman says can teach a lesson about kindness.

Michele Paige is still blown away by an encounter she had several weeks ago while taking care of a garden located near a Quincy intersection. A hobby she has taken up since retiring.

“This gentleman who lives in the neighborhood, I guess his name is Bill, walked by and said you’re doing such a good deed,” Paige explained.

Moments later that mystery man pulled out a stack of lottery tickets and gave her one.

“He said, ‘Do you play the lottery?’ And I said, ‘Not really.’ And he said, Well, I’m going to give you this…’ And I said, ‘You’re giving this to me?”

Though she admits to knowing her way around a garden, “I don’t know anything about the lottery,” Paige said.

It took her two days to realize the man had given her a winning ticket.

“So, I was out to dinner with my mother-in-law and my sister-in -law…she said, ‘You won,” said Paige.

The winning ticket is worth $330. The chance encounter teaching a priceless lesson about kindness.

“It’s almost a miracle. I couldn’t believe it because I’m not a lottery player for one thing. I’d rather buy a dress,” she said.

Though Paige did not buy a dress with her winnings — she bought more plants for the garden.

