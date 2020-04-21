WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Xaverian High School graduate turned All-Big 10 performer at Northwestern University is chasing his dream of playing in the National Football League.

Scituate-native Joe Gaziano, the Northwestern Wildcats all-time sack leader, is hoping for the chance to hear his name called on draft day.

“I was kind of a model of consistency throughout my career where each year, I was producing what accumulated over the years, but I never kind of really had the splash season where I was out in front or kind of nationally recognized,” Gaziano said. “To have the opportunity to be on the field, and have my name called is just, you know, it’s almost surreal.”

The NFL prospect is making sure he stays in shape ahead of the draft even as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts his daily routine.

“Everything’s kind of modified because I don’t have a bench — I don’t have a squat rack,” he said. “All in all, just trying to make sure that my body’s ready to go for whenever camp starts, and ready to go for this upcoming NFL season.”

The 2020 NFL draft is set to begin Thursday. The New England Patriots have one first round pick and three in the third round.

