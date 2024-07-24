FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots players took the field in Foxboro Wednesday for the first day of training camp under rookie head coach Jerod Mayo.

Six months after team officials named Mayo as the successor to longtime head coach Bill Belichick, Mayo told reporters “It’s an exciting day for me personally.”

“I know it’s exciting for the guys in the locker room, as well, to get back on the field and play real football,” he said.

Beyond the coaching shakeup, this year’s Patriots offseason brought other changes as the organization seeks to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

The Patriots front office hopes to have landed a future franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, who they picked third overall in this year’s NFL Draft.

Though Mayo said Jacoby Brissett was the most “pro-ready” quarterback entering this season, Maye still took his share of reps on day one of training camp.

“He’s learning a lot,” said Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. “He’s got a great vet in Jacoby — a lot of guys that are putting good things in his head, teaching him a lot of things and a lot of things that he can bounce off of those guys that’s going to help him a lot.”

On the defensive side of the ball, veterans were taking it upon themselves to challenge newcomers under center Wednesday. Among such veterans was Matthew Judon, who is entering the final year of his contract this season.

“I hope I can play here this year,” he said. “I hope I can continue to wear a red sleeve, continue to contribute for this defense [and] be a catalyst for one of the best defenses in the league since I’ve been here.”

While most oddsmakers have the Patriots pegged as a four- or five-win team this season, Ja’Whaun Bentley on Tuesday had a defiant message for the doubters.

“We don’t listen to those people,” he said.

A day later, lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. said the energy was high within the team.

“The confidence was high going into OTAs and going into training camp,” he said. “You can see now that these guys are hungry, ready to prove it.”

“It’s a new vibe,” said safety Jabrill Peppers. “We’re going to run with that and we’re going to keep going out there and getting better and keep competing against one another.”

Training camp is scheduled to continue through mid-August.

This year’s Patriots season opener will take place in Cincinnati on Sept. 8.

