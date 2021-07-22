RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An Army veteran in Randolph was at a loss for words Thursday as crews worked to replace her roof for free.

After running into some unexpected expenses, Admira DePina got in touch with “Operation Homefront” and told them she was in need of a new roof.

The military nonprofit took over from there and partnered with Owen’s Corning and Couto Construction to make her home feel as good as new.

“Our goal is to help stop like a short term bump in the road from becoming a long term crisis, so we want to set them up for success,” said Director of Regional Development Rachel Weil.

DePina served in the US Army for about 10 years.

“I did one tour to Iraq and one tour to Afghanistan,” she explained.

The workers honored that service by installing the new roof and finishing construction in just one day. They said they are glad to give back to those who served our country.

“We feel a real obligation to somebody like Admira,” said David Cuddy. “I mean she did two tours of duty for us. It’s an honor.”

The single mother said she is grateful for their show of support and to everyone who helped complete the project.

“A huge thank you to Couto Construction that decided to come out here and bring their whole crew and set it up and help us out,” she said.

The company has given away four roofs to families who have served.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)