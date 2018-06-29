It’s an official heatwave in Boston!

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston hit 90 degrees for the third straight day Sunday morning, making it an official heatwave.

The City of Boston has declared a heat emergency with temperatures expected to top 90 degrees this weekend.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday that the emergency will go into effect on Saturday.

Air-conditioned community centers will be open across the city and 18 pools are available for swimming, officials said. For community center locations and heat safety tips, click here.

Meteorologist Bri Eggers said in her Friday forecast that temperatures could reach 95 degrees on Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to linger in the 90s through July 4.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for points inland for Sunday and Monday with possible “real feel” temperatures of 105 degrees.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

BREAKING: Boston Mayor declares heat emergency in city pic.twitter.com/JT8YqGXmUi — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 29, 2018

Excessive Heat Watch for inland areas Sunday & Monday afternoon. The hot temperatures and the humidity could make for "real feel" temps of 95-105° pic.twitter.com/fxOcDpOxk2 — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) June 29, 2018

Starting tomorrow (6/30), a heat emergency will go into effect for #Boston. During a heat emergency, @bcyfcenters open as cooling centers – all are welcome to use the City's 18 pools or cool off in the air conditioning. Locations & heat safety tips at https://t.co/HnW49K0ULx pic.twitter.com/d4CUqOtygr — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) June 29, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)