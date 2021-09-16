WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who stole a 76-year-old man’s idling car from a Worcester pizza shop in broad daylight on Thursday.

Luis Gerardo, a delivery driver at Golden Pizza, said he left his car running while he went to pick up more orders around 1:15 p.m. When he returned, his car was gone.

“I’m an elderly, and suddenly I lost my vehicle and my documents, money,” Gerardo said.

Golden Pizza Manager Dawn Eringi said she immediately called Gerardo’s bank and his insurance company, as his credit cards and cellphone were in the car when it was stolen.

“He was just astonished, he was just beyond himself,” Eringi said. “His eyes were tear-like, he was kind of speechless.”

Gerardo, who said he spent decades working for the Worcester Public Schools System recently picked up the pizza delivery job a month-and-a-half ago to earn some extra cash. He said the thief not only took away his vehicle, but his livelihood as well.

“Don’t do that to anyone. You’re aging and you’re going to be defenseless, especially when you’re 74 years old like I am. It hurts,” said Gerardo.

Eringi says she hopes police locate the stolen vehicle, and the person responsible for the crime.

“I think it’s appalling, I hope they find the car and I hope whoever did it gets a good punishment,” she said.

