‘It’s back to work’: Bruins open training camp ahead of 2021 season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins opened training camp on Monday to begin on-ice preparations for a shortened 56-game season in the realigned East Division.

The 2021 camp marks the first time since 2005 that the team has hit the ice without longtime captain Zdeno Chara, who signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals last week.

“The message today was that it’s back to work,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We don’t have a lot of time.”

Star winger Brad Marchand took part in the first training session but was limited as he continues to work his way back from offseason groin surgery.

“It’s exciting, it’s a lot of fun to get back out there with the guys,” Marchand said.

Marchand also admitted that he should have gone under the knife much sooner.

The 12-year veteran is expected to be ready for opening night against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 14.

