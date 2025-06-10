BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Teenagers in Bedford, N.H., are mourning the loss of a classmate who police say jumped from a moving car Sunday night.

At around 8:15 p.m., police were called to Wallace Road and Stagecoach Lane for a report of a male jumping out of a vehicle, officials said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Students at Bedford High School say the victim was a 17-year-old classmate of theirs. Many brought flowers and candles to a growing roadside memorial.

Longtime neighbors like Neil Flynn were trying to process the loss.

“It’s a tragedy, a young kid killed. Don’t know why. You hear some things about jumping out of a car or something like that, you don’t know what happened,” Flynn said. “It’s brutal. You hate to see any young life cut short like that. I feel for the family.”

Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Michael Fournier released a statement about the high school junior’s death.

“Our hearts go out to the student’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. As a valued member of our school community, his loss is deeply felt by all,” Fournier said.

Grief counselors are available at the high school this week. The incident remains under investigation.

