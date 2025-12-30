FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Mixed emotions from Patriots fans Tuesday at the news that star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from allegations by his former private chef, according to Dedham police.

“It’s brutal, brutal,” said one Patriots fan.

This season has largely been charmed for the Patriots, with the team making a major turnaround from winning just four games last season, to winning at least 13 games this season. The allegations against Diggs were announced just before week 18 and the Patriots’ last game of the regular season.

“Some more things have come out since I heard on the radio an hour ago, however I also believe that you’re innocent until proven guilty, so I’d like to hear a little more,” said one Patriots fan Tuesday. “The Patriots are a billion dollar company, they’re not stupid, they know what’s going on. So if they let him play those last two games, there must be more to this than we’re not hearing.”

The Patriots put out a statement Tuesday standing by Diggs and saying they are waiting to see how this situation plays out in court.

“That was very strong because that was different than what they gave for Jack Jones and Jabrill Peppers,” said one fan. “For them to come out and say they support this guy after what this organization has been through with Aaron Hernandez — yeah, that tells you a little bit more. But again I want to hear more. Innocent until proven guilty.”

“Interesting, that’s for sure. Disappointing, so we’ll see what happens,” said one woman.

