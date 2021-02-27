‘It’s craziness’: Families scramble for second vaccine shots after state, provider cite inventory problems

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials and health care providers are blaming a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccinations as families report being unable to get their promised second doses.

“It’s been totally anxiety-provoking,” said Susan Charton, who was left to hunt for vaccines for her and her 92-year-old mother after being told their second shots weren’t available.

Charton said they both got their first vaccine shots without issue at a Carewell Urgent Care. But a week and a half ago, she started hearing rumors Carewell didn’t have any vaccine left and found the rumors were true when she went in for her second dose.

“I said ‘They can’t do that, that can’t be, it’s a reputable clinic,'” Charton said.

“Due to severely limited inventory of COVID-19 vaccines the state is receiving they have unfortunately not been able to replenish our supply,” reads a statement posted to on Carewell’s Facebook page.

In a statement, a Department of Public Health spokesperson said the agency will ensure second doses for everyone who has received their first, saying the Covid Command Center is “actively working with Carewell on their request for second doses, and once DPH receives their survey request for doses, we will get the doses allocated and delivered to Carewell for second dose appointments.”

In a statement, Carewell’s CEO apologized and said shots could arrive as soon as this upcoming week. A Carewell spokesperson said the provider has administered more than 7,200 shots at 16 clinics across the state and the Facebook post told people looking for vaccines to book appointments at state-run sites.

Charton said that was all she worked on for the past few days.

“The texts back and forth and phone calls, ‘I got this link, do it at 6 a.m. or midnight,’ it’s craziness, it’s craziness,” Charton said.

Charton said she finally found second doses for her and her mother at CVS this week, but said the ordeal was made worse by the lack of information from officials.

“Even though not getting the vaccine may not be [Carewell’s] fault, I do resent the fact that they lacked transparency for getting us the right information,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)