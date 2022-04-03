LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members of the residents who lost their home in a blaze in Lynn on Saturday said they are devastated, but grateful no one was hurt in the fire.

The three-family house on Broadway was completely destroyed by flames on Saturday, with firefighters facing low water pressure at both hydrants while trying to battle the blaze. Neighboring houses were damaged but are still livable.

Michael Segal said his daughter and her family were at a softball game when she got the call from her landlord that her home was on fire.

“They now have nothing. The thought of going out to a softball game with your daughter and coming home to nothing, I can’t imagine it,” Segal said. “It’s crushing … it’s just crushing, I don’t know how else to explain it.”

Eleven people, including Segal’s family, have been displaced because of the fire. But Segal said he was thankful everyone was OK.

“More importantly, everybody is safe … my kids, my grandkids, my daughter, husband … everybody is good,” Segal said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)