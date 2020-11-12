‘It’s devastating’: Brockton market owner in shock after raging fire torches building

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fierce flames tore through a Brockton market early Thursday morning, leaving behind a charred building.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Rice’s Market on North Main Street around 4:30 a.m. found heavy flames and smoke roaring from the building.

The intensity of the blaze caused firefighters to ring three-alarms.

“The fire was all above our heads,” Deputy Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said. “A lot of these older buildings, they have multiple ceilings, tin ceilings, which are very difficult to go through. They were pulling like crazy to get up in there. They were able to get some fire but it was already taking off.”

The long-time owner of the market, Orlando Andrade, said he was shocked to see his store destroyed.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “I don’t know what could have caused this. I’ve been here since 1997; I’ve never had any issues with fire.”

Andrade said that if he can, he will try to rebuild the market.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

