‘It’s devastating’: Brockton market owner in shock after raging fire torches building

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fierce flames tore through a Brockton market early Thursday morning, leaving behind a charred building.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Rice’s Market on North Main Street around 4:30 a.m. found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

The owner of the market, Orlando Andrade, said he was shocked to see his store destroyed.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “I don’t know what could have caused this. I’ve been here since 1997; I’ve never had any issues with fire.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

Another look at the flames in #Brockton at Rice’s Market on N. Main Street. @7News pic.twitter.com/yGiVPYR9iI — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) November 12, 2020

