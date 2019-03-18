‘It’s disgusting’: Whale found with nearly 100 pounds of plastic in stomach

(WHDH) — A whale that was recently found dead in the water off the Philippines had nearly 100 pounds of plastic in its stomach, according to researchers with a natural history museum.

D’ Bone Collector Museum says a Cuvier’s beaked whale that turned up in Davao was filled with 40 kilos (88.18 pounds) of plastic bags, including 16 rice sacks, four banana plantation style bags, and multiple shopping bags.

“This whale had the most plastic we have ever seen in a whale. It’s disgusting,” the museum said. “Action must be taken by the government against those who continue to treat the waterways and ocean as dumpsters.”

The museum plans to release a full list of items that were found in the whale in the coming days.

