SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are asking the public to come forward with information regarding recent damage to a war memorial.

The Sgt. Henry O. Hansen war memorial located at Hansen Park on Medford Street was found cracked along its left, upper edge.

The memorial honors Hansen, a Somerville High School graduate, who was one of 6 members of a combat patrol that helped raise the first of two U.S. flags at Iwo Jima during World War II. He was killed in action a few weeks later at the age of 25.

Residents said they were outraged the memorial had been damaged.

“It’s disrespectful,” said Rocco Mastrangelo. “That’s the trouble today. There’s no respect for anything.”

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents is asked to call 617-625-1600 ext. 7235.

