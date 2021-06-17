SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors are on edge after they say someone shot arrows at their homes in Salem.

Darren Rustin says a neighbor told him someone had shot an arrow at his door on Leavitt Street.

“I came out and noticed that and was like where did this come from,” he said. “I wasn’t sure how it started, who did it, and then she told me later on that it was someone who shot an arrow either from this cross street or some other direction and we were just one of five residents that got shot arrows at.”

Salem police say they responded to several similar incidents over the past week in north and south Salem.

The door of Pam Kently’s neighbor got hit with three arrows on Ocean Avenue.

“It’s distressing,” she said. “We are a very quiet neighborhood, a very friendly neighborhood, lots of dogs and kids and families and because we are so close to the water, we have a lot of people walking down here all the time.”

The arrows left minor damage and no injuries were reported.

“We don’t know why they are doing it, Rustin said. “We don’t know whether it’s kids or adults with a political angle, we have no idea.”

Salem police are looking for who’s responsible.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident and have not reported the matter is asked to call Salem police at (978) 744-1212.

