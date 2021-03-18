‘It’s everything I need’: Pepperell veteran injured in action gifted with new car

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A deserving veteran in Pepperell received the gift of a lifetime.

Several veteran organizations teaming up with 1-a auto to donate a new car to Carl Morgan.

“It’s everything I need for my kids and my family. It’s amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” he said. “It’s just exactly what I needed.”

Morgan works as a janitor at Lowell High School but, before that, he served as a Marine. It was during that time he suffered a traumatic brain injury after his tank was hit by a roadside bomb.

“We understand how difficult it is for our veterans and we wanted to give back,” Rick Green, Founder and CEO of A1 Auto said.

With a growing family, Morgan needed to get around so he reached out to a friend from the military.

“I was talking with one of my veteran buddies and I said, ‘If you see a car that’s cheap, $2000 to $2500 let me know,” he explained.

That friend went above and beyond and connected Morgan with a group that helps veterans get cars for free.

He said this gift will help him and his family get a fresh start.

“It just gives me my sense of independence since I haven’t had a car in a while,” Morgan said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)