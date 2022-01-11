BOSTON (WHDH) - As COVID-19 cases climb and swamp local hospitals, nurses at Brigham and Women’s say they’re frustrated by lack of testing and other issues.

“There are so many things that are giving us anxiety right now,” said registered nurse Sara Bessuille. “At this point, you think we would have learned to listen to the nurses and what we need to do our job. and they are still not listening. it’s exhausting to continue to have to fight for what we know is the right thing.”

Bessuille said the hospital has been allowing patients up to two visitors a day and requires them to wear masks, but it’s up to the nurses to enforce mask-wearing. A spokesperson said the hospital will limit visitors to one per day starting tomorrow.

And while the spokesperson said the hospital has increased testing capacity by 44 percent in the last three weeks, Bessauille said that’s not enough for nurses who are constantly treating infected patients. The Massachusetts Nurses Association said nearly 200 nurses at Brigham have tested positive for COVID-19 this week alone.

“We’ve asked the hospital to open up more testing for at least the direct caregivers, the people who have to come within six feet of patients, and all we’ve been told is there are no plans to open more testing for us,” Bessauille said.

And Bessauille said nurses are worried they don’t have enough masks to prevent infection as well.

“When you do have the n95s on the floor, it’s a constant battle to get enough of them. you’re constantly calling materials management saying ‘We need another box of this, we need another box of that'” Bessauille said.

In a statement, the spokesperson said “Our supply chain teams have secured contracts for N95s and we continue to receive shipments. Even with these efforts, we need to proactively take steps to preserve our supply, given high usage of N95s.”





(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)