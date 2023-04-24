BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses replaced train service throughout the Blue Line Monday on the first of several nights with planned disruptions over the next two weeks.

The diversions will be in place beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting until the end of service nightly through Thursday, according to the MBTA. The diversions will run again on nights from Monday through Thursday next week.

Shuttle buses will run during diversions between Government Center and Wonderland stations, with no shuttle service to Bowdoin station.

Blue Line Reminder: Shuttle buses replace service between Government Center and Wonderland from 8 PM to end of service on Apr 24 – 27 for rail replacement and track alignment work.

The T said the disruption aims to make way for track work in spots along the Blue Line as it works to lift slow zones across its lines. The Blue Line currently has speed restrictions in place across 44% of its tracks.

The T said it is prioritizing this upcoming work to help boost the Blue Line’s ability to carry riders during a planned two-month closure of the Sumner Tunnel this summer.

Officials previously discussed starting diversions at 7 p.m. In its announcement last Friday, the T said it opted to push the start time to 8 p.m. after it said it heard feedback from stakeholders.

“The MBTA apologizes for the inconvenience of the amended start time of these scheduled service changes, and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place,” the T said.

Riders discussed the diversions on Monday, saying they’re dreading the effects, though they’re glad work is getting done.

“A lot of people need to go to work — go to school, so it’s going to affect a lot of people,” Blue Line rider Madeline Castiello said.

“It always seems to be one thing after another, whether it’s the tracks shutting down at 8 p.m., or the weekend closures or the closure over the summer, it seems like there’s always something to keep in mind with the Blue Line,” rider Jesse Purvis said. “I can’t keep it straight.”

Others noted upcoming playoff games for the Bruins and Celtics that are expected to bring large crowds to the TD Garden.

“I hope [the shuttles] are on time because you’re going to have a lot of angry people out there,” rider Vern Franks said.

“I’m hoping that they have the time to fix it so that things will get back to normal,” rider Tanay Colon said.

Disruptions on the Blue Line are some of several disruptions planned around the T’s network in the coming weeks.

Officials announced new diversions on Monday impacting portions of the Red Line, the Green Line, the Orange Line and the Commuter Rail on certain days stretching into next month.

