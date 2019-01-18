‘It’s going to snow hard’: Bay State residents preparing for first significant storm of season

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the first significant winter storm of the season approaches, residents across New England are starting to prepare for Sunday’s snow.

In a typical winter, residents would have already lived through several snowstorms by mid-January.

But it has been a quiet season and this will be the first storm for many that will require snow removal.

At Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Randolph, employees know things are about to pick up.

“Today was quiet. We think it’s going to be more tomorrow and Saturday,” James Rowell of Rocky’s Ace Hardware said. “Sometimes you wonder if anyone owns a shovel. We sell 90 of our shovels the first storm of the year.”

People are grabbing the snow season staples, including rock salt, ice scrapers, and shovels.

“I need to make sure I have shovels and everything and we’re all set,” Carrie Wright said.

Some parts of Massachusetts could get up to two feet of snow.

“Every report we’ve seen so far says once it starts snowing, it’s going to snow hard!” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Due to the snow falling overnight Saturday and most of Sunday, motorists are urged to stay off the roads. Some areas could see up to two inches of snowfall per hour.

Plow crews are also getting ready for the storm and are prepared to use the big salt piles across the state to keep the roads from getting slick.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)