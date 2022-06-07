LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old Girl Scout from Lowell, took on a new role Tuesday when she got the chance to be Girl Scouts CEO for a day.

April Decastro received the honor after selling more than 5,000 boxes of cookies making her the top seller. She had quite a busy day of meetings and activities and shadowed the organization’s permanent CEO, as well as other executives throughout the day.

The teen has been climbing the ranks in the Girl Scout organization for quite some time, but she just recently accomplished this impressive feat.

“Everyday after I came home from school, from about 3:30 to 6 p.m., maybe a little later, depending on when it got dark, I would go to the end of my street, and set up my own little table with my mom and my sister, and my step-dad,” said April.

Her sales totaled over $26,000.

“At Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts you know, it’s hard work but it’s also fun. And I think she got to experience a little bit of that today,” said Erin Sullivan, Director of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts Product Program. “It is way more than cookies, you know, It’s a lot of it is being a part of the community. When we interact, everyone is involved!”

