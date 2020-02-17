‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police investigating after Plymouth Rock, other monuments vandalized overnight

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth police are investigating after Plymouth Rock and other monuments were vandalized overnight.

Plymouth Rock, the National Monument to the Forefathers and the amphitheater at Pilgrim Memorial State Park were found vandalized with red spraypaint on Monday, officials said. The stone and bench dedicated to the passengers on Ship Anne were also defaced, as well as the town’s bandstand and artists’ seashells that line the town’s streets.

“It’s going to be a lot of work for a lot of people,” said Plymouth Parks Superintendent Nick Faille.

Crews have since power washed the graffiti off of Plymouth Rock and the National Monument to the Forefathrs, and are working to clean graffiti off the amphitheater, officials said. The vandalism comes as the town is set to celebrate its 400th anniversary.

“Everybody puts in hard work to keep this place nice and keep the town nice and the community comes together to do nice things, and somebody comes and ruins it for everybody else,” Faille said. “So it’s heartbreaking.”

