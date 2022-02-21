FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Patriots superfan fighting breast cancer is getting support from members of her favorite team.

Kara Doolittle, 33, has been a Patriots fan her entire life. But she has been dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis and a double mastectomy, and is waiting to find out if the cancer has spread, which has been “definitely very isolating,” Doolittle said.

So she drew strength from Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, who recovered from skin cancer in 2018. She tweeted “If Brandon Bolden can fight and beat cancer, so can I” at the Patriots’ official account — and Bolden tweeted right back.

That tweet kicked off a blitz of support from past and present Patriots, including Doolittle’s hero Tom Brady. Brady’s mother also battled breast cancer, and Doolittle said his support was huge.

“You have this big famous person who in my life is like my dream and my role model, my favorite person,” Doolittle said. “[I] never expected he would reach back out.”

Friends and family are helping Doolittle raise money for treatment through a GoFundMe page, and Doolittle said the additional support from her team is proof that sports are about more than just the games.

“To an athlete it’s work, it’s sports, it’s what they do,” Doolittle said. “It’s how we get through these tough moments.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)