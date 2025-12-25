DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a home in Dorchester Christmas morning.

Crews responded to 699 Washington Street around 8:30 a.m.

Three people are displaced due to the fire and the cost of damages is estimated around $950,000.

Tyler Jameau, a neighbor, recounted what he saw.

“I immediately rushed and woke up everybody in the house and just told everyone to get out,” Jameau said. “It’s just a tragic set of news, for this to happen. It’s just bad.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)