‘It’s just crazy’: Franklin kids wowed by encounter with shark

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - The two Franklin friends who were face to face with a shark this past Saturday say they’re not going to forget the experience.

“It sort of just jump scared me when it came out. The water was so black you couldn’t see anything and it just jumped out of the water, and it was pretty shocking,” said Jack Nelson, 12, of the shark that lunged in front of him in a video that’s drawn national attention.

The snack attack happened off the coast of Orleans Saturday, as Jack O’Connor, 12, reeled in the first catch of the day. Right in front of the boat, a massive shark leaped from the water and chomped down on the fish.

“I was afraid that if it got hooked on that I would be thrown overboard,” O’Connor said.

But once O’Connor realized he was still inside the boat, he was disappointed to see the shark left so little of the fish behind.

“I really was sad that it took my fish, because I was reeling it in for a while,” O’Connor said.

The boys said they were glad to have a recording of the encounter with what a crew member said was likely a great white.

“It’s just crazy, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the fact that it was on video is even more crazy,” Nelson said.

