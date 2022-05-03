BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 1,000 people marched through the streets of Boston Tuesday to protest a potential Supreme Court ruling that would revoke national access to abortion.

A draft report leaked Monday indicated the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, which marchers said would go against what U.S. citizens want.

“The vast majority of Americans, 72 percent, support abortion. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is saying it’s a national controversy that people have access to abortion,” said Rachel Domond, a coordinator for the Boston Liberation Center.

Zoe Fasolo, who has been an abortion clinic escort for more than 30 years, said she was worried more rights would come under fire.

“It’s just going to snowball,” Fasolo said. “I’m just angry and so disappointed that people actually don’t care about women’s health or their financial stability or anything. This isn’t what it’s supposed to be.”

“As much as it’s a war on women’s rights, it’s most importantly a war on poor people,” said marcher Justice Simonetti. “If you have the means, you can obviously cross state lines and get the support you need. but if you’re a working person, a single mom, that’s not the case.”

