HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill say they’re upset the school officials called off their sports seasons.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association approved cheerleading, football, indoor track, and unified basketball to run from Feb. 22 to April 25 as part of the “Fall II” season; however, Whittier Tech decided not to participate due to coronavirus concerns.

Student-athletes equipped with shovels showed up Wednesday to clear off the football field but were told to stay off the turf.

Senior Nolan Mann says they’re frustrated they’re missing out on their final season.

“A lot of us are relying on this for colleges and our future and they’re really just shutting it down,” he said. “We got Pentucket 10 minutes down the street, they’re playing. Haverhill 10 minutes down the street, they’re playing. It’s just not fair.”

The players say they’ll follow all COVID-19 protocols if it means they can play.

