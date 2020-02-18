‘It’s just not right’: Walsh blasts racism, asks diners to return to Chinatown during lunch

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh called for diners to return to Chinatown, saying the area is safe from coronavirus concerns and criticizing racist comments toward the community.

Walsh said business in Chinatown has dropped 50 percent over the last few weeks because of coronavirus fears.

City Councilors led a 400-person brunch event in Chinatown last weekend, and Walsh visited the area for lunch Tuesday to show support for local shops and restaurants. He said people should not assume that Boston residents of Chinese descent in have the virus.

“To the people that are out there saying on social media, being racist toward the Chinatown community and Chinese people in general, I’m gonna ask you to stop,” Walsh said. “I mean, it’s just not right.”

