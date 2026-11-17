BOSTON (WHDH) - President Trump commented on the recent technical difficulties for businesses in the U.S. over the past week during his overseas trip, saying he was not concerned becuase “it’s life”.

“When you’re big, and powerful, and have all the money, things like that happen, it’s fine,” Trump said.

Thousands of Chase Bank customers across the country had a different opinion when they recieved an error message Monday saying:

“[Some] transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

People with accounts at Bank of America, US Bank, and Wells Fargo, as well as Zelle users, also reported problems.

“We decided that it would be best to take out..have a little something just in case our cards don’t work,” said Chase Bank customer Sandre Jimenez. “This is my only bank.”

United Airlines also separately reported a system-wide computer problem Monday afternoon, delaying flights.

That followed Friday’s FAA ground stop that halted most air traffic for several hours and led to thousands of delays and cancellations nationwide.

Experts said these recent incidents raise questions about the technology we rely on every day.

“When these cloud services go down or there’s an internal bug, it takes out these major infrastructures, like chase, bank of america, wells fargo, simultaneously,” said cybersecurity expert Robert Siciliano. “And it exposes the fragile modern reality that a single technical hiccup at the top can instantly halt commerce and freeze consumer access across all society at once.”

“It’s very scary,” Jimenez said. “It’s very, very scary. And we’ve been so much more on our iphones, everything is digital now.”

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