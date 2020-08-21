‘It’s like a cockroach coming out’: Somerville restaurant owner blasts repeated vandalism of Black Lives Matter displays

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant owner in Somerville says he’s not letting repeated vandalism of his eatery’s Black Lives Matter displays stop him from promoting the message.

A month an a half ago, a vandal or vandals broke a window with a Black Lives Matter display at Trina’s Starlight Lounge, owner Josh Childs said.

He covered it up with a board that says No Justice, No Peace and put another message in another window — but both board and window were spraypainted Thursday night, Childs said.

“It was clearly intended as intimidation and a racist assault on a space where we always try to be inclusive of everyone,” Childs said.

“You have to do this in the dark of night, it’s like a cockroach coming out.”

Childs replaced the board with a new one and said he won’t be deterred.

“We’re not going anywhere,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)