It’s lobsters’ favorite day of year as Maine festival ends

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Lobsters breathe with gills, but if they had lungs they would let out a sigh of relief, as the Maine Lobster Festival is ending for the year.

The popular festival has happened every year for decades in coastal Maine, and attendees consume hundreds of lobsters over the course of the event. This year’s installment started Wednesday and ends on Sunday.

Sunday’s event includes a Happy 229th Birthday to the U.S. Coast Guard celebration, a road race, a children’s parade and the annual “cod carry” tradition.

The lobsters can’t get too comfortable. Maine fishermen have caught more than 100 million pounds of the crustaceans for several years in a row, and the season’s just starting to heat up.

