BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday honored local veterans during a special holiday ceremony in Boston.

Baker, Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe, as well as other federal and local officials, gathered at the Great Hall at Faneuil Hall to celebrate Veterans Day.

“It’s love of their country, it’s love of their family who may have served in the military, it’s love of their friends who choose to serve in the military, it’s love of the man or woman who’s standing next to you in basic training, it’s love for that person who is with you on the field of combat,” Baker said during the ceremony. “It’s love for the opportunity to serve this country.”

A number of Veterans Day events, including memorial parades, were planned across the Bay State.

