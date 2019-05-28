‘It’s me you want’: Man holding stolen phone surrenders after fight outside MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was caught holding a stolen cellphone willingly surrendered to police following a fight outside of the Revere Beach MBTA station on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight near the station entrance around 11 a.m. stumbled upon Edward Botelho, 38, of Boston, who allegedly said, “It’s me you want,” according to the Transit Police Department.

A 63-year-old victim then told officers that Botelho had just robbed him of his phone.

Botelho was taken into custody on a charge of unarmed robbery.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)