SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who lives near a dangerous intersection in Somerville has been documenting crashes in the area in the hopes of raising awareness and now the state is taking action.

“I live here on the corner of a really dangerous intersection and I feel like it’s my citizen responsibility to document it,” said Ari Iaccarino, who has spent the last two years documenting incidents he’s seen from his window at the intersection of Mystic Valley Parkway and Boston Avenue.

“When you talk to people who have been in these accidents they’ll say, “Oh my God, I had no idea that the light turned like that’ or ‘They just came out of nowhere.'”

MassDOT has called the area one of the top crash locations in the state. Now, change is coming. DCR says engineers have been studying the intersection and will soon be adding much-needed safety improvements including cameras to monitor traffic, new signage, and a left turn arrow.

“It will do a lot to save cars, save pedestrians, and save lives, and even reduce the honking that happens in front of our house,” he said.

