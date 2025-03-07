BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey said Massachusetts could lose $2 billion annually in funding from the federal government if President Trump succeeds in his goal of eliminating the Department of Education.

“It breaks my heart when I think about little kids who are going to be without those services, after school programs – what are parents going to do?” Healey said. “What are families going to do if that kid’s after school program goes away? It’s not fun and games. He and Musk and the t-shirts and the chainsaw, fun and games, the DOGE bros, whatever, it’s not fun and games.”

Healey said closing the Education Department would mean bigger class sizes, fewer reading specialists, and an end to after school programs.

