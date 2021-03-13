‘It’s not ideal’: Subdued St. Patrick’s Day puts strain on recovering businesses

BOSTON (WHDH) - St. Patrick’s Day weekend is going to look different again this year.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place throughout South Boston and the parade canceled, it is yet another blow to restaurants looking to recover.

“It’s not ideal,” said Bryan Walden of the popular Playwright Bar. “Thank God they increased the capacity limits and we’ve been able to almost hit our natural capacity with dividers in place. So that’s helped us a lot going into the busy holiday.”

Capacity limits have dropped and tables are allowed to be placed closer than 6 feet as long as there is a plastic divider in the middle.

But, restaurants must still serve food with alcohol and no DJs or trivia are allowed.

Boston police will be patrolling the area to ensure no lines form outside packed restaurants.

Mayor Marty Walsh publically appealed to residents to do their part to slow the spread this week.

“We’ve been asking for people to avoid large gatherings, there should be no large gatherings at any time. I’m asking people not to have house parties, not have parties with people that are not your immediate family members,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)