‘It’s not safe’: Dangerous Green Line stops have passengers entering, exiting in oncoming traffic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Need a way to get around Boston? The MBTA can be a fast, convenient and safe option. But, 7NEWS uncovered one area on the Green Line where commuters are saying they are not safe at all.

Green Line riders hoping to catch a ride from or to the stops on Huntington and South Huntington avenues are forced to get on and off the trains in the middle of oncoming traffic.

The vehicles are supposed to stop for the trolleys — in fact, it is the law. The doors on those trolleys are even painted red and clearly read “Stop.” There are also road signs that read, “Do not pass trolley when it is stopped to pick up/drop off passengers.”

But, despite all of this, 7NEWS discovered that many drivers ignore these warnings and do not stop for those passengers.

“You have to look before you get off the trolley all the time,” one woman said. “Cars will zoom by all the time. They rarely stop.”

At night, things become even more dangerous as passengers alighting from their trains become harder to see.

“I put my hand out so the guy could see me and he did see me, so I’m thankful,” the woman said. “I’ve seen people almost get run over getting off the trolley.”

Northeastern University engineering professor Peter Furth has studied the problem. He is recommending a raised pedestrian platform like the ones used in Toronto.

“The fact that it’s unsafe- that’s without question. Everybody knows it’s not safe.”

7NEWS contacted the MBTA about the dangerous situation and they responded, writing:

“A dedicated right-of-way for trains is one of several options that the T has been discussing… Designers are currently discussing various configurations and options for realigning the track.”

The timeline for these improvements? Likely, 10 years.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)