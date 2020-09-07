‘It’s not safe’: Neighbors decry violence after man shot, run over by car in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a shooting victim was run over by a car in Dorchester on Sunday, and residents they’re upset by the violence in their neighborhood.

“This neighborhood is full of children and they have to stay inside, they can’t come out here, it’s not safe,” said Jalisa Carter. “They’re stipulated to sit in front of the TV, playing games, because bullets don’t have a name on them. You don’t know where they’re going to go.”

A surveillance video captured a man rolling on the ground in front of a car moments after he was shot. The car can then be seen running the injured man over.

Witnesses say they don’t think the driver of the car knew the man was there.

In the video, people can be seen rushing over to help the victim by lifting him up and carrying him to safety.

“He was still talking so they would know he’s alright,” witness Angela Sam recalled. “They kept on telling him, ‘Stay up, stay up.'”

The man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police confirmed a second crime scene about a mile and a half away at Blue Hill Ave and Brookford Street. Detectives searched a car much like the one seen in the video.

Authorities have not said how the two scenes are related.

“I ask the people doing the shooting, not to,” Boston Mayor Marty Walshs aid. “A lot of it is random, it doesn’t seem like it’s concerted efforts in a lot of ways.”

There have been no word on any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

