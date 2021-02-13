‘It’s our turn to serve them’: Veterans get vaccinated at Dorchester clinic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of veterans over 65 years old came out to get their coronavirus vaccines at a clinic in Boston Saturday.

“The sooner we all get our shots, the sooner this disease is wiped out,” said Robert Workman after getting the vaccine.

The clinic at the Boston Police VFW Post in Dorchester was set up by the federal government working with city and state officials to get veterans vaccinated.

“We feel like these are folks who sacrificed to protect us, and finally, we’re in a position to be able to protect them,” said Michael Charness, chief of staff of the VA Boston Healthcare System.

“These veterans, they actually raised their right hand, and they served our country, so it’s our turn to serve them as well,” said Boston Veterans Services Commissioner Robert Santiago.

The clinic opened early when veterans started showing up before its scheduled opening, organizers said. Navy veteran Lynne McFarland, whose mother is currently battling the coronavirus, said she drove down from Manchester, New Hampshire.

‘We got up early this morning, because it’s a ride, so we got here super early,” McFarland said.

The veterans who received a vaccine Saturday are scheduled for their second shot in four weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)