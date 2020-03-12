‘It’s really crazy,’: Shoppers leave supermarkets bare as Bay Staters hunker down amid coronavirus outbreak

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Shoppers at some supermarkets in Massachusetts are finding entire aisles stripped bare as residents all across the Bay State begin hunkering down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“People are screaming at each other,” one shopper said. “They’re fighting over how to get in line.”

People inside a Waltham Market Basket said the line snaked to the back of the store with wait times reaching 45 minutes.

Many had trouble even finding a cart.

“It’s mine. My hand is staying on it,” one shopper joked while clutching her cart. “I’m going to take it around the store and be here as long as I have to.”

Though several shoppers said they are just trying to make the best out of a stressful situation.

“People were so nice. I fell like people were very polite and apologetic or whatever and conversational even,” one woman said.

Many escaped with what little they could unsure if the rush is justified or just too much.

“I’m not panicking I just want to have enough food and nourishment for us while we’re hanging out waiting you know,” one woman said. “Just doing what’s right for everybody.

There is still plenty of food to be found however, perishables and cleaning supplies are in high demand.

