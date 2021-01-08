‘It’s really hard to separate the two’: Local mother encourages parents to unplug after seeing child’s drawing

A local mother is talking about the importance of unplugging from work after receiving a drawing from her son that helped her gain perspective.

Priya Amin, CEO of a childcare solutions company, has worked from home for the last 10 months, as most parents have due to the pandemic.

“Life and work have just kind of been jumbled together, it’s really hard to separate the two,” Amin said.

But a sad drawing from her son has her rethinking how she spends her time. She’s now vowing to make an effort to spend more of it with her children by unplugging more often.

“He came in and he asked me, ‘Mommy, are you done yet?,” and I didn’t even look at him and I said no. And then he left and came back 10 minutes later with this drawling that I have hung up on my wall,” Amin said.

The drawing showcases their literal interaction, with Amin ignoring her son while staring away from a computer screen.

“It broke my heart, and he took it to heart because it was how he was feeling … It’s a stark reminder that were all kind of in this weird place where everything has collided together,” Amin said.

She’s hoping her message resonates with other parents struggling to maintain a work life balance at home.

“It’s like juggling balls that are on fire, its just so hard to do,” Amin said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)