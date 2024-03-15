WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - After a Westboro Public Schools bus driver was allegedly operating under the influence during her morning school pick up route Thursday, parents of students on that bus are wondering how such a thing was able to happen.

“It’s unnerving, it’s scary,” said parent Laura Finch. “You’re trusting the system to provide safety for your children.”

“I want to understand why they didn’t catch this sooner,” said parent Jenny Albin.

Jane Welch, 51, of Malborough, was arrested Thursday morning after police received reports of erratic driving of the school bus she was operating with nearly two dozen student passengers.

Giovanna Conde, a student on the bus at the time, said she was immediately concerned with how her bus driver was acting.

“She started like, breaking down and sobbing and crying,” Conde said. “It was really difficult to see. I actually started crying myself because I didn’t know what was happening.”

According to prosecutors, the bus company, NRT Bus, made many transmissions to the bus asking Welch to stop and come back. Security camera footage from a nearby house shows the bus making a stop, then staying put for twenty minutes before officers arrive.

Officials said Welch had the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her and that she both looked disheveled and displayed problems with her balance. At one point, officers said Welch told them she was having a “breakdown”.

Welch was arrested and charged with OUI liquor – 2nd offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and child endangerment while operating under the influence. She pleaded not guilty in court later Thursday.

“A thorough investigation into the matter was conducted and our officers worked diligently to gather information, assess the situation, and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of the children involved,” Westborough Chief of Police Todd Minardi said in a statement. “We want to reassure the community that swift and decisive action was taken to address the situation and prevent any further potential harm.”

“Providing for our students’ safety is the most important responsibility that we have and we are shocked and dismayed about this,” Westboro Public Schools Superintendent Amber Bock said. “We will share additional information as soon as we receive it.”

Welch’s attorney told the judge it had been more than 20 years since Welch’s previous OUI offense and that she has recently fallen on hard times. Her next court date will be on April 11.

“I’m still like, really shocked,” said Sofia Da Matta, a student on the bus. “It felt like my safety was really in danger.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)