‘It’s scary’: Police investigating shooting in Northboro

NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Northboro that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

The shooting on Maynard Street was first reported on the police department’s Facebook page around 1:40 p.m. A bullet-riddled SUV was seen on the road.

Residents said they were concerned by the shooting.

“It’s scary,” said Lauren Frem. “This is kind of a quiet suburb, you never think this is going to happen.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Shooting does not be random. Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries. — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) May 10, 2021

