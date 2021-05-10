‘It’s scary’: Police investigating shooting in Northboro

NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Northboro that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries.
The shooting on Maynard Street was first reported on the police department’s Facebook page around 1:40 p.m. A bullet-riddled SUV was seen on the road.
Residents said they were concerned by the shooting.
“It’s scary,” said Lauren Frem. “This is kind of a quiet suburb, you never think this is going to happen.”
No additional information was immediately available.
Shooting does not be random. Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries.
