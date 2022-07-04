BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart said he’s excited to be back after three years without the fireworks display.

“We have missed it so much,” said Lockhart, “it’s such a great community event. It’s such a chance for all of us to connect and rediscover our commanalities.”

Final preparations for the show tonight include plenty of rest and hydration before arriving at the Esplanade to meet fans at noon Monday, Lockhart said.

“The rest of it I try to take as easy as possible and save up all the energy for tonight,” said Lockhart.

While he looks forward to the moment he can walk out and greet the crowd like he’s done for more than 25 years, Lockhart said he’s also excited for musical guests Chaka Khan, Heather Headley and Javier Colon.

A new piece about the Massachusetts 54th, the first all-Black regiment in the Civil War, is also expected to premiere at the show tonight.

