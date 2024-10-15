BOSTON (WHDH) - The Seaport’s annual holiday market, Snowport, is set to return to the area next month.

More than 120 small businesses will be featured at the market, which kicks off Nov. 8, organizers said in a statement Tuesday.

Visitors can peruse the rows of vendors and purchase an array of unique items, including clothing, cheeses, soaps, glass art, novelty candles, house plants, chocolates, and home décor.

New vendors this year include A Little Slice of Europe, Kona Brand, Madhrasi Chai, Sock Puppet City, and FLYN.

Guests can fill up on fare such as cheese wheel pasta, chowders, dumplings, churros, crepes, cookies, tacos, beignets, meatballs, cider, and jerk chicken. They can also visit Jingle Bar, The Dizzy Dreidel, Betty’s Bar, and The Blizzard Bar for festive drinks.

Iceless curling lanes along Harbor Way will open on the same day as the market. There, visitors can join complimentary curling classes or play with friends.

On Nov. 22, the Tree Market at Snowport will open its gates to visitors looking to purchase holiday wreaths, trees, and kissing balls.

Officials will light Boston’s largest Christmas tree on Dec. 6, and guests can gather to watch the twinkling illumination of more than 10,000 bulbs.

In celebration of Hanukkah, the Seaport’s menorah lighting will take place on Dec. 29. Visitors will be able to enjoy kosher jelly donuts and chocolate gelt.

Those interested can take a look at the details on the Snowport webpage.

