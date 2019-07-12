‘It’s time to send a message:’ 2 arrested in connection with Fourth of July shooting that injured man, 8-year-old girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a Fourth of July shooting that sent a man and an 8-year-old girl to the hospital.

Ian King, 28, of Dorchester and Nathas Jacquecine, 31, also of Dorchester were placed under arrest around 3:40 p.m. at two different locations in Mattapan, according to Police Commissioner Willaim Gross.

Officers responding to the scene at the intersection of Folson and Dudley streets found a man and child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The 35-year-old man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

The child, an 8-year-old girl was also hospitalized with injuries to her foot. She is in stable condition.

“An 8-year-old child, an adult, have the right to celebrate the Fourth of July, in a park,” Gross said. “You shouldn’t have to be subjected to the cowardly act of individuals shooting firearms in a crowded area.”

Gross continued to say he is happy and grateful to the community for their help in this case.

“Anytime our children in our neighborhoods are injured as a result of senseless violence by individuals who are violating our constitutional rights to enjoy our freedoms, it’s a shame,” Gross said. “It is time to send a message. No. No more.”

King and Jacquecine are facing several charges including, assault with attempt to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both are due to face a judge in Dorchester District Court on Monday.

The investigation into this matter is still ongoing.

