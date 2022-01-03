BOSTON (WHDH) - US Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was back in town Monday for the swearing-in of Boston’s new City Council.

While attending the ceremony, Walsh offered some advice for current Mayor Michelle Wu on how how to handle COVID-19.

“Just follow the science. It’s a pandemic, you know? It’s tricky. It’s been tricky from the beginning of this, you know,” said the secretary. “When we started at the very beginning of this, people were saying we’re ahead of the game. We weren’t ahead of the game, we just took very, very strong precautions as we moved forward here.”

Walsh also spoke about the work he is doing as part of President Biden’s administration and avoided questions about whether or not he plans run for governor of Massachusetts.

