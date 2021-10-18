BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurants in the North End will be packing up their patio tables and chairs one month earlier than eateries in other Boston neighborhoods.

The outdoor dining program in the North End is slated to come an end on Nov. 1, while other neighborhoods will be allowed to seat patrons outside through Dec. 1.

Restaurant managers in the neighborhood are disappointed by the early deadline because outdoor dining has been driving business since the spring.

“It’s unfortunate because we are able to do a lot more business,” said Andrej Mikula, manager at The Daily Catch. “With the street seating, the North End has never felt more alive.”

City officials say the early deadline is due to an array of issues including pre-approved construction projects, high traffic, trash, and parking limitations.

The outdoor dining has also been taking up sidewalk and parking space for residents, according to the city.

Patio seating will be permitted to return to the North End in April 2022.

