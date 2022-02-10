DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Boston Public School parents say they are worried about their child’s safety and want more police officers put back in schools.

Reverend Eugene Rivers organized a meeting Wednesday night where parents called for the return of law enforcement in what Rivers called some of the most violent schools in the city.

“I honestly think it’s a good idea having cops here because, nowadays, it’s unpredictable,” said BPS parent Rachel. “And with the whole pandemic, a lot of people are really suffering mental health issues. So, that plays a big role on students, teachers.”

In 2020, police reform legislation ended the requirement for districts to have at least one resource officer in each school. As of now, the Department of Safety Services provides security to the city’s schools.

“I did hear about the meeting and I was not surprised that that was the reaction from the community,” said former officer Joseph Medina.

Medina worked as an officer for Boston Public schools for 13 years.

“It’s so limited with what you can do,” he said. “I mean there’s liability that comes into it. People just don’t know what their job is anymore and it really gets into a touchy ground because all the prior training everyone has is police training.”

Some city leaders say having police officers in schools is not the answer.

“I think we know the facts, right? Like it’s silly to talk about more police and more security in our schools when we know that preventive measures are social-emotional and mental health supports,” one council member said.

Mayor Michelle Wu said kids’ safety in school remains a top priority but declined to say if she supports adding police in bakc into the schools.

“We are going to ensure every single school is a safe environment for our young people that not simply a conversation about security and addressing incidents as they arise but about creating the wholistic, supportive, nurturing environment,” Wu said. “That includes support for our families.”

Reverend Rivers said they plan to write a formal letter to the mayor. Plans are also in place to announce a new group called the Black Mothers Peace Initiative.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)