Three friends saved a sea turtle that got tangled up in an American flag off the coast of Virginia Key, Florida Monday night.

Christian Amor is visiting South Florida from Virginia to promote his clothing brand and noticed the animal in distress while out on the water taking pictures.

“We see what looked like a manatee coming up for air, some debris, a coconut something floating up on the water,” he explained.

When it got close enough, the friends realized it was a sea turtle struggling to survive.

“So, its back flipper was stuck between the flagpole and the actual flag,” Amor said. “So, it was struggling to come up for air.”

Knowing they had to act quickly, Amor and his friends Sergio Berben and Eddie Torres jumped into action.

“It was so surreal to actually be out there in the moment like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s up to us.”

All three were happy to help but said this highlights just how harmful littering can be.



